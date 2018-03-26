Los Alamos Country hires investigator to examine harassment

A New Mexico county has hired an independent investigator to look into allegations of harassment and intimidation by a councilor.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports two Los Alamos County employees are accusing Councilor James Chrobocinski of harassment and intimidation and their allegations have been outlined in a 77-page complaint.
Los Alamos County Fire Marshal Jeff Wetteland and Chief Building Official Michael Arellano filed the complaint against Chrobocinski Feb. 15.
The complaint came after Chrobocinski, a real estate developer, renovated some property and complained on social media.
The two employees say they were harassed, intimidated and threatened on several occasions in connection with those renovations.
Chrobocinski says the allegations are a result of his public, political speech on the county's permitting and code enforcement practices.
