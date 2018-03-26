Drone nearly hits plane landing in New Zealand from Japan

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2015, file photo, an Air New Zealand passenger plane flies past the moon on its way to the Los Angeles International Airport from London, in Whittier, Calif. Air New Zealand said a drone came within meters of a flight descending into Auckland Airport from Tokyo, putting the safety of 278 passengers and crew at risk. The national carrier is calling for prison terms for drone operators who endanger lives after the incident Sunday, March 25, 2018. Nick Ut, File AP Photo