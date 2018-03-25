Afghanis soon to fly missions with Black Hawks from US

In this Monday, March 19, 2018 photo, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters carrying US advisors and Afghan trainees take off from Kandahar Air Field, Afghanistan. The U.S. military has been flying UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter missions in Afghanistan for years, but the storied aircraft will soon take to the country’s battlefields manned by pilots and crews from the Afghan military. Rahmat Gul AP Photo