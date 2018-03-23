Attention shoppers: Toys R Us, Babies R Us in going-out-of-business sales in Fresno

The end is here for Toys R Us and Babies R Us.
Going-out-business sales started Friday at the Toys R Us on Shaw Avenue in Clovis and the Babies R Us on north Blackstone Avenue. The Fresno store, on West Shaw Avenue, is already midway through its store closing sale.
The Fresno store's sale started earlier this year during an earlier round of closures in the United States, along with the closure of 100 stores in the United Kingdom. An employee said the Fresno store would close April 15.
Toys R Us is bankrupt and has $5 billion in debt. The company had hoped to emerge from bankruptcy, but recently decided to liquidate all 735 stores. That number includes the Babies R Us stores owned by Toys R Us.
Sales start offering small discounts that get bigger as time goes on. Shelves, equipment and other fixtures are for sale, too. Some items, like the Lego Star Wars figures, are not part of the sale.
The stores are accepting gift cards until April 21, according to the Associated Press, which published a list of tips.
