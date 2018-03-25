The Board Room for March 26

Announcements
▪ The Golden Memorial Foundation presented a $50,000 check to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California to fund the entire “Bigs In Blue” Program. This program connects youth to law enforcement.
▪ The Clovis Chamber of Commerce announced John Lebeiko as the 2017 Volunteer of the Year. He is an estimator for Sol-Tek Solar of Clovis and helped get volunteers for ClovisFest.
▪ The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced Dr. Ken Bird will retire as Fresno County health officer effective March 30. Over the past four years, Dr. Bird has been a leader in the community as the county health officer.
▪ Mortgage Executive Magazine named its list of “The Nation’s Top 1% of Mortgage Originators” and Opes Advisors’ Fresno branch manager and senior mortgage adviser Toby Pertrucelli made the Top 1% list.
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno operating room nurse Catalina Caringal, RN, recently received the DAISY Award for excellence in nursing care. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is part of a nationwide program that rewards the extraordinary and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
New Faces
▪ United Valley Insurance Services announced the hiring of Monika Aguirre as member relationship manager. She will be handling member relationships in Northern and Central California and also will take the lead managing United Valley’s Preferred Vendor relationships.
▪ Family HealthCare Network announced the addition of Alejandra Candelario, PA-C to its provider team. She will be providing family medicine services in Woodlake.
▪ Family HealthCare Network announced the addition of Christie Pitney, certified nurse midwife, to its team. She is now offering women’s health services, including prenatal care, in Cutler-Orosi.
▪ Family HealthCare Network announced the addition of Rosalia Bongwa, RPh, to its provider team. She will be providing pharmaceutical services in Porterville.
▪ Johanson Transportation Service, a third-party supply chain solutions provider, announced the hiring of the following employees in Fresno: JJ Kalirai, carrier procurement specialist in the temperature-controlled division; Crysta Cook, logistics specialist in the temperature-controlled division; Gabriel Perez, evening operations specialist in the temperature-controlled division.
▪ Saint Agnes Care welcomed board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist Marci L. Dabbs, MD, FACOG. She has practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 20 years and since 2001 has cared for patients at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno and Clovis, Canterbury Women’s Health Care Inc., and Fresno Women’s Medical Group Inc., where she also served as part-owner. Most recently, she served as an OB hospitalist for Saint Agnes Medical Center.
