Commercial leases and developments for March 23

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Stumpf & Company
▪ 2,000-square-foot office-warehouse at 4775 E. Floradora Ave. from WV Holdings LLC to GGC Enterprises Inc. Ron Stumpf was the agent in cooperation with Alexandra Stumpf.
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 2,503 square feet at 550 Clovis Ave., Suite 101 from SKN Properties to Indian Sweet & Spice. Kevin Grossman, Nathan Negri, Sam Bogdanovich and Jon Cox were the agents.
▪ 2,360 square feet at 7830 Via Del Rio, Suite 222 from River Park Properties II to Vans. Bogdanovich, Cox, Negri and Grossman were the agents.
▪ 1,397 square feet at 7881 Via Del Rio, Suite 622 from River Park Properties II to Cookie Cutters. Bogdanovich, Cox, Negri and Grossman were the agents.
▪ 1,289 square feet at 1840 E. Herndon Ave. in Clovis from Buchanan Crossroads SEC LLC to Rollie Rollie Ice Cream. Cox, Bogdanovich, Negri and Grossman were the agents in cooperation with Mike Angelos of KW Commercial.
▪ 9,850 square feet at 1553-1557 E. Noble Ave. in Visalia from Mary’s Vineyard Inc. to Dollar Tree. Doug Cords, Shane Anderson and Bryan Cifranic were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet at 40059 and 40083 Highway 41 in Oakhurst from Barsotti 2001 Living Trust to AutoZone. Cords was the agent in cooperation with Trampis Chandler of Commercial West Associates.
Retail California
▪ 1,024 square feet of retail space at 6377 N. Riverside Drive, Suite 104 from Ireit Fresno El Paseo LLC to Judy’s Donuts. Lewis Smith and Michael Kennedy were the agents.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 15,200 square feet at 4067 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 120 from EastGroup Properties to Go-Express. James Griffin was the agent.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 2,818 square feet of office space at 125 E. Barstow Ave., Suites 135 and 136 from J&D Properties to One Piece at a Time Center LLC. Scott Christensen was the agent in cooperation with Alwyn Stanford of Modern Broker.
▪ 3,127 square feet of office space at 770 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 109 from JCM Farming to county of Fresno. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 5,600 square feet of warehouse space at 2631 E. Jensen Ave. from Freeway Industries Center to SITTAB Inc./Carmac Inc. Lou Ginise was the agent.
▪ 7,500 square feet of warehouse space at 2575 S. Sarah St. from Jensen Sarah Properties LLC to MA3 Enterprises Inc. Ginise was the agent in cooperation with Kevin Land of KW Commercial.
▪ 9,995 square feet of office/warehouse space at 4054 W. Ashcroft Ave. from Pedemonte Ashcroft I LLC to Atlas Environmental. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh of Colliers International.
▪ 27,000 square feet of warehouse space at 2620 E. Byrd Ave. from Freeway IV LP to Goodman Distribution Inc. Ginise was the agent in cooperation with Brant Landry of Landry Commercial Inc.
▪ 121,900 square feet of warehouse space at 3220 S. Northpointe Drive from G3 Development Company to Tires Warehouse Inc. Smith was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ Lot 20 at Dry Creek Business Park in Clovis from Stoffel Family Trust to Pickett & Associates. Stoltenberg and Smith were the agents.
