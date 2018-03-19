Fresno-based fund gets $55M in federal tax credits to support community development

A Fresno-based community development fund has received $55 million federal New Markets Tax Credits.
The Central Valley NMTC Fund is one of 70 organizations nationwide to receive a total of $3.5 billion in tax credits, which are used to stimulate private investment in low-income communities. CVNMCT says examples of its recent work include the new Sanger community health clinic for United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley and funding for North Fork Community Power to build and run the nation’s first forestry-fueled biomass gasification plant.
For more information about CVNMTC, contact TJ Cox, the fund’s president and chief operating officer, at 559-264-5000 or tjcox@cvnmtc.com. For more information about the New Markets Tax Credit Program, visit www.cdfifund.gov/nmtc.
