Altuve, Astros finalize $163.5M, 7-year contract

File-This is a 2018 photo shows Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros baseball team. A person familiar with the negotiations says AL MVP Altuve and the World Series champion Astros have agreed to a contract that guarantees him an additional $151 million over five seasons from 2020-24. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 16, 2018, because the agreement had not been announced. John Raoux, File AP Photo