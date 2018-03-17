Missouri lawmakers, health agency fight over Bourbon virus

Missouri lawmakers and the state health department are fighting over data on the rate of the sometimes deadly Bourbon virus in Missouri.
The fight stems from the death of Meramec State Park Assistant Superintendent Tamela Wilson last summer. She died from complications of the Bourbon virus after an infected tick bit her.
Because the Department of Health and Senior Services has refused to provide testing information on the virus, the Missouri House now is considering slashing the agency's administrative budget.
The House Budget Committee this past week approved a plan to cut 10 staffers in the director's office and cut that office's funding roughly in half.
The health department has said that providing that information could lead to violations of patient privacy.
