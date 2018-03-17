Merkel defends Germany's trade surplus

FILE - In this March 16, 2018 file photo. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaks during a joint press conference after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Loefven, in Berlin. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s defending the country’s trade surplus in her weekly video podcast Saturday, March 17, 2018, saying the government’s working to encourage domestic demand but that not all factors are in its control. Michael Sohn,file AP Photo