The Board Room for March 19

Announcements
▪ Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. announced the following appointments to the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley Board of Directors: James A. Aleru of Fresno; Elaine Craig of Madera; Lee Ann Eager of Fresno; Bryn Forhan of Fresno; Frank Gallegos of Fresno; and Charles Riojas of Fresno.
▪ Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts announced the addition of a new associate of science in nursing program at its Fresno Campus. The new program is approved by the California Board of Registered Nursing and institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau for Health Education Schools.
Awards
▪ EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a top 10 commercial insurance broker nationally, announced that DeAnna Slater of EPIC Fresno is among the firm’s 2017 top producers of new business revenue.
▪ The Joint Commission and the American Stroke Association have awarded Kaweah Delta Medical Center certification as an advanced primary stroke center, making it the first hospital with the designation in Tulare and Kings counties.
New Faces
▪ Family HealthCare Network announce the addition of Nathan Loeffler, DDS to its provider team. He now offers dental services in the community of Cutler-Orosi and earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Loma Linda University.
▪ MKN & Associates, a consulting engineering firm, announced its new Fresno office and three people at their new location: Henry Liang, principal and operations manager; Kevin Norgaard, senior engineer, and Sandra Gregory, marketing coordinator and proposal specialist.
New Places
▪ Real estate broker Anne Bishop announced the opening of a new office, Oz Realty.
▪ Brand New Day, a Medicare Advantage health plan, has opened a new office in Fresno to accommodate the growing number of new members. The new office is at 8050 N. Palm Ave., Suite 328.
Promotions
▪ Katie Zenovich has been promoted to senior vice president for development and external affairs and CEO of Community Medical Foundation at Community Medical Centers. She has served as a director and vice president at Community since 2006.
