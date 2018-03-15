Commercial leases and developments for March 16

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 2,500 square feet at the southeast corner of Mooney Boulevard and Walnut Avenue in Visalia from Walnut-Mooney Center LLC to Go Team Cho LLC. Doug Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents in cooperation with Matt Graham of MD Graham & Associates.
▪ 1,170 square feet at 3730 S. Mooney Blvd. in Visalia from Sequoia Plaza Associates LP to Donut Factory. Anderson and Cords were the agents in cooperation with Shearon Battle of Craig Smith & Associates.
Colliers International
▪ 2,557 square feet at 2181 Herndon Ave., Suite 103 to Sierra Functional Medical, Inc. from Butler Investment Group. Bobby Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Keller Williams Commercial.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 2,100-square-foot office space at 7519 N. Ingram Ave., Suite 103 from Sanders Brothers LLC to Stearns Lending LLC. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Jack McNutt of Newmark Knight Frank.
▪ 3,075-square-foot office space at 7407 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 103 from Retina Institute to Emmy Oji DPM, dba Valley Foot and Ankle. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Jeff Davis of Davis Commercial Real Estate.
▪ 9,800-square-foot office/warehouse building at 5724 E. Fountain Way from Ross Ford Construction to Blue Mountain Construction Services. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
▪ 16,549-square-foot industrial space at 254 and 256 N. Palm Ave. from Pat Cervelli to Personal Trainer Food. Nick Audino was the agent.
▪ 37,360-square-foot industrial space at 5310 E. Home Ave. from E. Home LLC to Ambah Inc., dba West Coast Tire Outlet. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Steve Hagen of Preferred Real Estate.
▪ 62,300-square-foot industrial space at 4665 E. Drummond Ave. from Fox Family Trust to Hantover Inc. Audino was the agent.
▪ 81,225-square-foot industrial space at 2855 S. Elm Ave. from Buzz Oates Enterprises to Western Power Sports Inc. Audino was the agent.
▪ 294,000-square-foot industrial space at 2626 S. Maple Ave. from 2626 S. Maple Partners LLC to West Rock CP LLC. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Buk Wagner of Colliers International.
DEVELOPMENTS
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 32 acres at the southwest quadrant of Shaw and Clovis avenues in Clovis from McGarry Property Trust to Hinds Investments LP. Tom Anderson was agent.
Colliers International
▪ 1.94 acres at 550 N. Bush Ave. in Clovis from American Property Holdings LLC to Marihart Family Trust. Fena, Schuh and Jack Messina were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 12,300-square-foot industrial building at 3663 N. Clovis Ave. from Security Eat 134 Inc. to BotFee LLC. Audino and Ethan Smith were the agents.
