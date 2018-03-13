Trump fires Tillerson at State, replacing with CIA's Pompeo

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Freeze hits valley crops, but citrus growers think they may escape much damage Pause 'I've been in all the finest garages in Fresno.' Jim Pardini honored at luncheon. U.S. agriculture secretary suggests a foreign workforce must be a part of immigration reform How have Valley jobs recovered from the Great Recession? Fresno State grad brings sparkle to professional ties 'People are not wanting to go to work.' ICE checks at Central Valley firms spread fear There are no better views than from this home overlooking the San Joaquin River Haron Jaguar's #FresnoProud Super Bowl ad Herb Bauer Sporting Goods is closing. Here's why. Hourlong waits are not unusual for HoP PK patrons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on October 4, 2017 addressed a story that said he called President Donald Trump a moron and that he was considering resigning. He called the report "petty." On March 13, 2018, Trump tweeted that he had fired Rex Tillerson and would replace him with Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA. C-SPAN