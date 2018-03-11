Kodiak Jack's rebranded as The Spur; soldier ban remains

A Fairbanks night club that's been deemed a nuisance property has new owners and a new name, but military leaders say it will still be off-limits to local soldiers.
The club, long known as Kodiak Jack's and the Boomtown Bar and Grill, will be renamed The Spur and Tony's Sports Bar. It will reopen March 16.
In late 2017, Fairbanks police classified the bar as a nuisance based on a large number of police calls. Then-owner Rick Mensik said he would work with the city to improve security, prompting a renewal of the bar's liquor license shortly before its sale.
The sale raised questions about whether the local soldier ban would remain in place. Military officials confirmed it will, but the Armed Forces Disciplinary Control Board will evaluate the ban.
Comments