Want to work at Amazon? There’s a job fair to fill positions for its Fresno location

Want to work at Amazon’s new Fresno location?
The tech giant is holding a job fair next week in downtown Fresno.
The job fair will be held Tuesday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton (Convention Center 2233 Ventura Street Fresno, CA 93721).
There is no cost to attend.
Never miss a local story.
JLL is teaming up with Amazon for a Hiring Fair January 16-18 for the brand new Fulfillment Center! For assistance with creating a resume and submitting the application, please contact our Job Developer Deisy Ruiz at (559) 675-4810, or visit her in AM-141. #GoMountainLions pic.twitter.com/AExYlhxkLI— MaderaCCC (@MaderaCCC) January 10, 2018
The company is seeking more than 40 technicians and mechanics, ranging from mid-level to senior and lead-levels.
Positions advertised include:
- Maintenance planner (days/nights)
- CMMS administrator (days/nights)
- Maintenance manager
- Industrial automation technicians
- Material handling equipment - conveyors (levels I, II, III)
- Robotic technicians (levels I, II, III)
- Control systems technicians and leads
As of Friday, Amazon was advertising 11 jobs total on its website.
Amazon picked Fresno as a fulfillment site back in June, and is expected to to employ about 1,500 workers when the 855,000-square-foot warehouse opens.
Eventually, about 2,500 employees are expected to be hired.
Fresno City Council submitted a generous package of tax rebates and other incentives to entice the Seattle-based company.
The warehouse is located at Orange and Central avenues, part of the North Pointe Business Park industrial complex in south Fresno.
The warehouse is expected to open later this year. The company opened a fulfillment center in Sacramento last year, and has existing centers in Tracy and Patterson.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments