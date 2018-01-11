Want to work for the Fresno Grizzlies? Job fair is coming up

The Fresno Grizzlies will host a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 3 to fill positions for the upcoming season.

The jobs will include ticket takers, promotions, ticket office, ushers and video crew for baseball, soccer and special events in 2018.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno.

Job seekers are asked to bring a completed Seasonal Employment Application that can be found here: http://www.milb.com/…/SeasonalEmploymentApplication_FresnoG

The Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Word Series champion Houston Astros, open the season April 10 against the The Reno Aces.