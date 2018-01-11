The Fresno Grizzlies are hosting a job fair on Feb. 3, 2018.
The Fresno Grizzlies are hosting a job fair on Feb. 3, 2018. Fresno Grizzlies
The Fresno Grizzlies are hosting a job fair on Feb. 3, 2018. Fresno Grizzlies

Business

Want to work for the Fresno Grizzlies? Job fair is coming up

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

January 11, 2018 03:25 PM

The Fresno Grizzlies will host a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 3 to fill positions for the upcoming season.

The jobs will include ticket takers, promotions, ticket office, ushers and video crew for baseball, soccer and special events in 2018.

The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., Fresno.

Job seekers are asked to bring a completed Seasonal Employment Application that can be found here: http://www.milb.com/…/SeasonalEmploymentApplication_FresnoG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Word Series champion Houston Astros, open the season April 10 against the The Reno Aces.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

Related stories from The Fresno Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

    Sugarloaf Ranch, a nearly 5,000 square foot home, is nestled in the foothills northeast of Clovis. It features a three-sided fireplace, Idaho quartzite for the patio, dual staircases, a guest house, and wine cellar.

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills 1:30

Curb Appeal: Custom-built Sugarloaf Ranch is a labor of love nestled in the foothills
Think you know the cost of having a good time? Here are some sobering statistics. 1:03

Think you know the cost of having a good time? Here are some sobering statistics.
Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis 1:03

Magnolia Crossing is newest assisted-living center in Clovis

View More Video