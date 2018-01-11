Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 12

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Retail California
▪ 1,400 square feet of retail space at 2344 W. Cleveland Ave. in Madera from HPC Hallmark Investors LP to A-1 Threading. Michael Arfsten and Nick Frechou were the agents.
▪ 2,200 square feet of retail space at 331 W. Olive Ave. in Madera from First Priority Funding LLC and White Lane Crossing LLC to Randstad. Arfsten was the agent in cooperation with Beau Plumlee of Colliers International.
▪ 2,345 square feet of retail space at 6797 Millburn Ave., Suite 1B from Herndon Station LLC to Fit Body Boot Camp. Frechou was the agent representing the tenant.
▪ 2,503 square feet of retail space at 8480 N. Friant Ave. from Fresno 40 Limited Partnership LP to Ono Hawaiian BBQ Restaurant. Michael Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Harold Zinkin of Commercial West Associates.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 7.7 acres of industrial land at 5626 E. Belmont Ave. from Judith W. Miles Trust to Manzanita Real Estate LLC. Craig Holdener was the agent.
Retail California
▪ 2.44 acres at the northwest corner of Bellevue Road and Redwood Avenue in Atwater from Primco Investment Group LLC to Rajeshwar Randhawa. Kennedy was the agent.
