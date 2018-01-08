Big Baller Brand gets F rating from Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau is calling a foul on Big Baller Brand, the Southern California sportswear company with a famous owner, for its sloppy business practices.
The company is owned by LaVar and Tina Ball, parents of a trio of basketball players, including Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball.
The “other” BBB has given Big Baller an F rating.
Social media has been quick to respond.
"I believe that they are running nothing but a scam."— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) January 8, 2018
LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau. https://t.co/YY5UIua0Hc pic.twitter.com/go8Pd7mTqo
Big Baller Brand is accused of ignoring complaints from customers, including not shipping merchandise, sending the wrong items and being unable to get a refund.
Since April 2017, Big Baller Brand has received 32 complaints and 44 negative customer reviews. Of those complaints, 12 have gone unanswered, and five were initially answered but never resolved.
One unhappy customer from Visalia told the BBB of spending $250 on clothing for a child’s Christmas present and never getting a single item.
“I completed my purchase over 3 weeks ago and have not gotten any kind of status updates on my order whatsoever from them,” the complaint states. “I have asked them in three different emails to please provide a status update and each time I get a response saying that they will check with the post office and then no one ever responds to me.”
The customer says there isn’t even a phone number to contact the Chino Hills company.
“At this point I would like to receive my merchandise immediately that I paid for and if I cannot receive it…I would like to be given my money back,” the customer writes.
Kayleena Speakman, a BBB spokesperson in Fresno, said that Big Baller Brand has not responded to the complaint.
The company sells basketball shoes and apparel including shirts, shorts and hat.
“This kind of unresponsive customer service is not acceptable for any business, let alone one that trades on the celebrity status of its owners to publicize its products,” said Blair Looney, president and CEO of BBB Serving Central California & Inland Empire Counties, which handles complaints against the company.
