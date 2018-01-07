The Board Room for Jan. 8

Announcements
▪ The Fresno Rotary Club awarded the following grants: $6,245.60 to Link Care for two servers; $5,000 to Dress for Success for office startup costs; $5,400 to Central California Adaptive Sports Center for a two-seater, 2wd/4wd utility vehicle for transportation to program sites; $7,800 to Breaking the Chains and $1,340 to Central Valley Justice Coalition for a laptop and tablet.
▪ The Save Mart Companies C.A.R.E.S. Foundation announced that FoodLink for Tulare County will receive a $7,528 grant and Community Food Bank of Fresno will receive $5,000.
▪ California Water Service’s Visalia District donated $45,140 to local charitable organizations and invested $8,805,925 in infrastructure improvement projects, including new water mains, generators, services, treatment plants and fire hydrants. Four wells were also rehabilitated.
▪ The East Fresno Rotary Club donated $1,500 to the San Joaquin River Parkway Trust to be used for its “Paint the Ranch House” project.
Awards
▪ Alex Lechtman, M.D., was recently honored as the “George Tiss Physician of the Year” by the Tulare County Medical Society, in recognition of his community service. He is a plastic surgeon with the Visalia Medical Clinic’s Aesthetic Center and has been donating his services to underserved youth and adults since he was in medical school in the early 1990s.
New Faces
▪ The Board of Directors of Clinica Sierra Vista has selected public-health executive Brian O. Harris as the new chief executive officer. He officially begins his duties Jan. 29.
▪ The Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group team has added new assistant engineers Rebekah Brechmann in the Fresno office and Miguel Jimenez in the Clovis office. Abigail Bullard has also joined the firm’s Visalia office as an assistant environmental specialist.
▪ James M. Ford, president and chief executive officer of Central Valley Community Bank, announced the addition of Annie Stuhr, vice president, agribusiness relationship officer and unit supervisor effective October 2017. She brings over 13 years of agribusiness lending experience and advocacy for the field of agribusiness to the bank.
New Places
▪ Sherman Thomas STEM Academy will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new location at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8 at 101 W. Adell St. in Madera. The middle school is for grades six through eight and focuses on college and careers.
