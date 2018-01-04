Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 5

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ An ATM kiosk in the Selma Square Shopping Center at the southwest corner of Highland and Floral avenues in Selma from Selma Veto LLC to Noble Credit Union. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 1,558 square feet of retail space at 1180 Shaw Ave., Suite 103 in Clovis from Comm 2006-C8 Shaw Avenue, Clovis LLC to Formosa Peony, dba Teazer World Tea Market. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 1261 Hoblitt Ave., Suite 106 in Clovis from Troy McKenney to Doug Sanders. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 1401 N. Clovis Ave., Suite 117 from Ragus Family Trust to Roy and Veronica Schuhmacher, dba Fit For Life Solutions. Simon was the agent.
▪ 3,292 square feet of general office space at 1551 E. Shaw Ave. from Shaw Fresno Properties LLC to Kuinonia Foster Homes Inc. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Luke Tessman were the agents in cooperation with Christensen.
▪ 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 3222 Marks Ave. from Carlson Investments to On Point Electric. Simon and Lou Ginise were the agents.
▪ 5,000 square feet of industrial warehouse and yard area situated on a 35,000-square-foot site at 1237 Barstow Ave. in Clovis from LJGR to Tri County Grading & Paving. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 1,380 square feet at 66 E. Escalon Ave., Suite 109 from Diversified Development Group to Valley Elevators. Zack Kaufman and Mike Ryan were the agents in cooperation with Fortune Associates.
▪ 10,000 square feet at 2030 S. Golden State Blvd., Suite 205 in Fowler from Tjerrild & Tjerrild LP to Central States Industrial Equipment and Service Inc. Chad McCardell was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 234-square-foot retail kiosk at 1356 E. Prosperity Ave. in Tulare from Educational Employees Credit Union to Arsenio Lopez Cortes, Miguel Lopez and Francisco Solis. McKenney and Holdener were the agents in cooperation with Troy Mathias of Commercial West Associates.
▪ 5,186-square-foot office space at 7075 N. Howard Ave. from Roy and LaVerne McKenney Trust to Larry and Susan Diel. Troy McKenney was the agent in cooperation with Ryan Perkins of Landmark Properties.
▪ 7,000-square-foot industrial space at 4728 E. Carmen Ave. from Centrone Investments LP to Vincent Parisi. Simon was the agent.
▪ 1.56 acres at Plaza and Hurley avenues in Visalia from Stan and Tamra Bennett Trust to Inderjeet Dhillon. Mike Porte of the Visalia office was the agent in cooperation with Rick Bissat with the Real Estate Connection.
