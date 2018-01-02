FILE - In this Thursday, June 2, 2016, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin speaks to the media after an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich. On Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, the Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell. A person familiar with the team’s coaching search says Austin will interview for the job Tuesday.
Business

Lions interview Austin, Cooter for head coaching job

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 05:49 PM

DETROIT

The Detroit Lions have interviewed both of their current coordinators for their vacant head coaching job.

The Lions announced the interviews with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on Tuesday, a day after coach Jim Caldwell was fired .

Austin was Detroit's defensive coordinator for Caldwell's entire four-year tenure. In 2014, the Lions became the ninth team in NFL history to finish the season allowing less than 70 yards rushing per game. Detroit lost Ndamukong Suh off that team and slipped defensively after that. The Lions have ranked 18th, 18th and 27th in total defense since then.

Cooter was Detroit's quarterbacks coach in 2014 and was promoted to offensive coordinator during the 2015 season.

Austin was previously a secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens and has also coached defensive backs for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Cooter served in various roles for the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit has also signed safety Stefan McClure to a reserve-future contract.

