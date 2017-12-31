The Board Room for Jan. 1

Announcements
▪ The Kaweah Delta board of directors elected its new officers for 2018-2019: Lynn Havard Mirviss, president, and Nevin House, secretary and treasurer. Board members are: Herbert Hawkins, Zone 1; Lynn Havard Mirviss, Zone 2; John E. Hipskind, Zone 3; Carl Anderson, Zone 4, and Nevin House, Zone 5.
▪ The Healthcare Information and Management System Society has named Valley Children’s Information Technology Services division one of the “Best Hospital IT Departments” in the country. Only five healthcare networks are recognized with this award annually.
▪ Valley Center for the Blind has received a $15,000 grant from the Isnardi Foundation to help fund a low-vision clinic for the community at its center.
▪ Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $4,000 to Made for Them.
▪ Golden 1 Credit Union announced Samantha Lui has joined its board of directors. She currently serves as assistant secretary for the California Health and Human Services Agency and has a background in budget and fiscal policy.
▪ As of Jan. 1, McDermont Field House in Lindsay will be privately operated and will become McDermont X. The sports facility will be operated by Venture Inc.
▪ Kevin Blain Real Estate Team presented an $816 check to the Tulare Lighthouse Rescue Mission. Proceeds came from a team yard sale.
▪ Community Food Bank and Gar Tootelian, Inc., in partnership with KMJ Radio, Fresno Madera Farm Credit and CoBank, held a Funds Drive on Sept. 15 and raised $286,495.50 to benefit Feeding Families through the Community Food Bank.
New Faces
▪ Family HealthCare Network announced the addition of Tashya Whitehead, MD to its provider team offering pediatric services in Hanford. She completed her residency training at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Promotions
▪ The Western Agricultural Processors Association announced that Priscilla Rodriguez has been promoted to the position of director of food safety. She began her tenure at WAPA in July 2015.
