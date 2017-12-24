The Board Room for Dec. 25

Announcements
▪ Purplebricks Group is launching in Fresno in January. The real estate agency says it makes the process of buying and selling a home more convenient, transparent and cost-effective and is currently recruiting local agents.
▪ The Tulare County Association of Realtors swore in its 2018 officers and directors at its holiday luncheon Dec. 6 at the Visalia Convention Center: Ruben Olguin, president; Brian Gilbert, president-elect; Connie Kautz, secretary treasurer; and Mike Allen, Ed Evans, Janet Jones, Andrea Santos, Jose Jimenez, Scott Ellis, Clay Smith, Rick Williams and Mike Gutierrez, directors.
Awards
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno nurse Galina Petrichko received the DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing. The award is from a national program that recognizes bedside nurses for providing extraordinary and compassionate care to patients.
New Faces
▪ California Dairies Inc. announced the appointment of Van Kramer as senior vice president and chief financial officer. He holds an MBA in finance and has more than 30 years of financial management experience.
▪ Kaiser Permanente Fresno added Dr. Joseph Christensen to its orthopedics department.
New Places
▪ North Fresno Collision Center is opening a new 21,000-square-foot collision repair facility in the Palm Bluffs area which will employ approximately 40 new employees over the next few years. The business has been in Fresno since 2004.
Promotions
▪ The Lower Tule and Pixley Irrigation districts named Eric Limas general manager. He has served as assistant general manager since 2016 and joined the districts as business manager in 2002.
