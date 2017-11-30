Commercial leases and developments for Dec. 1

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 849 square feet at 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite J from Eldora Busick Rossi Living Trust to NiBella Permanent Makeup Boutique. Brett Todd was the agent.
▪ 1,640 square feet at 3628 W. Shaw Ave. from D’Arpino Marty Gras LLC to The Meat Bazaar. Steve Rontell was the agent.
▪ 2,050 square feet at 6741 N. Willow Ave. from Basmajian Family Trust to Hugo Coronado DDS. Bobby Fena and Michael Schuh were the agents.
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 1,817 square feet at 2226 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite A-5 in Visalia from Walnut-Mooney Center LLC to Burgerim. Shane Anderson and Doug Cords were the agents in cooperation with Josh Schmidt of CBRE.
▪ 3,000 square feet at the southwest corner of Applegate Road & Highway 99 in Atwater from A Town Investors LLC to Habit Burger. Anderson was the agent in cooperation with Nick Frechou and Mike Arfsten of Retail California.
Retail California
▪ 2,660 square feet of retail space at 3110-3300 E. Tulare Ave. from Heritage Square Properties LLC to Exclusive Wireless. Michael Kennedy was the agent in cooperation with Cords of Commercial Retail Associates.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 6,765 square feet of office space at 8405 N. Fresno St. from Valliplaza Del Rio to Grabe, Moss, Julian & Asselin DDS, dba Fresno Dental Professionals. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents.
▪ 252,000 square feet of warehouse space at 9840 Ferguson Drive in Visalia from G4 Enterprises LP to International Paper. Ethan Smith and Nick Audino were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ Four industrial/warehouse buildings totaling 796,204 square feet at 2235 N. Plaza Drive, 2247 N. Plaza Drive and 2305 N. Plaza Drive in Visalia from A&B Properties to G4 Enterprises LP. Smith and Audino were the agents.
