American Airlines scrambles for pilots to fly its planes during holiday break

American Airlines is rushing to resolve a scheduling fault that gave time off to too many pilots in December – a flaw that has left more than 15,000 flights without sufficient crew during the holiday rush, according to a union for the carrier’s pilots.
The Allied Pilots Association estimated the number of affected flights, from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, based on information provided by the carrier, said Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the union. American spokesman Matt Miller declined to quantify the potential number of flights involved, saying the airline expects to correct the problem and avoid cancellations.
At Fresno Yosemite International Airport, American Airlines operates two daily flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport as well as the return flights. Other flights under the American Eagle name to Los Angeles and Phoenix are operated by Utah-based SkyWest Airlines, by Arizona-based Mesa Airlines to Phoenix, and Compass Airlines to Los Angeles.
Vikkie Calderon, a spokeswoman for Fresno Yosemite International Airport, said the airport has not been notified whether any flights to or from Fresno might be affected by American’s scheduling woes.
“We are working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season,” American Airlines said in a statement released to The Bee on Wednesday. “We have reserve pilots to help cover flying in December, and we are paying pilots who pick up certain open trips 150 percent of their hourly rate – as much as we are allowed to pay them per the contract.”
The statement added that the airline will work with the pilots union “to take care of our pilots and ensure we get our customers to where they need to go over the holidays.”
Neither American Airlines, SkyWest, Mesa nor Compass could be immediately be reached by The Bee to address whether the schedule problems would also affect the American Eagle flights from Fresno to either Los Angeles or Phoenix.
The computer-system problem will force American to rebuild its staffing schedule, similar to what airlines must do after major weather disruptions, said John Cox, chief executive officer of consultant Safety Operating Systems and a former commercial airline pilot. Revenue will take a hit if American has to scrub many flights. At a minimum, the carrier is likely to face higher labor costs just as investors are stepping up scrutiny of airline expenses.
Bloomberg News contributed.
