Commercial leases and developments for Nov. 24

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Commercial Retail Associates
▪ 3,624 square feet at 7835 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103 from Park Place Partners LP to Mariner. Kevin Grossman, Nathan Negri, Sam Bogdanovich and Jon Cox were the agents.
▪ 1,249 square feet at the northeast corner of Dinuba Boulevard and Riggin Avenue in Visalia from Donahue Schriber Realty Group LP to Poki Poki. Doug Cords and Bryan Cifranic were the agents.
▪ 3,019 square feet at 208 N. 12th Ave., Suite 107 in Hanford from Centennial-Hanford Center III LLC to Beauty Systems Group LLC. Cords and Shane Anderson were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 446 square feet at 255 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 204A from Brar Brothers Properties to Skin by Naked Faces. Bobby Fena, Scott Buchanan and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 7,659 square feet at 1125 E. Spruce Ave., Suite 103 from Bruno & Rosenberg Properties LLC to Central Valley Medical Imaging. Fena was the agent.
▪ 16,745 square feet at 1130 E. Shaw Ave., Suites 206-208 from Lin Mar III LLC to State of California – Department of Fish and Wildlife. Fena and Plumlee were the agents.
▪ 2,122 square feet at 1300 E. Shaw Ave. from Ernest A. Spencer Jr. Trust 2007 to Citadel Ministries Inc. Buchanan and Brett Todd were the agents.
▪ 1,650 square feet at 3100 Willow Ave., Suite 108 in Clovis from Mungai Family Trust to R5 Consulting Inc. Todd and Fena were the agents.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 21,120 square feet at 3273 W. Shaw Ave., Suites 101-116 from Mohamed Mosleh to Plus Central Valley Investments LLC. Steve Rontell was the agent in cooperation with Fisher Real Estate Services.
▪ 2,400 square feet at 568 E. Shields Ave. from Marvin and Jacqueline Scheidt Living Trust to Kevin Land and Ennis Holdings LLC. Buk Wagner, Charlie Schuh and Fena were the agents.
