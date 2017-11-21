Nations decide to increase quota for Atlantic Bluefin tuna

Martin Tsamenyi, 3rd left, chief of The International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tunas, speaks during the opening session of the 25th meeting of the commission, in Marrakech, Morocco, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Nations from around the Atlantic and Mediterranean are starting to assess how much of the prized Bluefin tuna can be caught in the next years, amid signs that stocks of the iconic fish are continuing to recover. Mosa'ab Elshamy AP Photo