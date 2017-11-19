FILE - In this Thursday, July 13, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate Banking Committee. The Federal Reserve serves up the minutes of a recent two-day meeting of its policymakers on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017.
Business

This Week: Leading indicators, home sales, Fed minutes

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 10:07 PM

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

ECONOMIC BAROMETER

A measure of the U.S. economy's future health is expected to have improved last month.

Economists predict that the Conference Board will report Monday that its index of leading indicators rose 1 percent in October after falling by 0.2 percent a month earlier. The index, derived from data that for the most part have already been reported, is designed to anticipate economic conditions three to six months out.

Leading indicators, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

May 0.3

June 0.6

July 0.3

Aug. 0.4

Sept. -0.2

Oct. (est.) 1.0

Source: FactSet

SALES PERKING UP?

A supply crunch of homes for sale has frustrated many would-be buyers and slowed the housing market this year.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose slightly in September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.39 million, but were down 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the first year-over-year decline since July 2016. Economists project that the National Association of Realtors will report Tuesday that sales edged higher in October.

Existing home sales, in millions, by month, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

May 5.62

June 5.51

July 5.44

Aug. 5.35

Sept. 5.39

Oct. (est.) 5.43

Source: FactSet

CLOSE-UP ON THE FED

The Federal Reserve serves up the minutes of a recent two-day meeting of its policymakers Wednesday.

At the meeting, the panel decided to keep the central bank's benchmark interest rate unchanged in a low range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent. With the economy on solid footing, the Fed is expected to raise rates next month for the third time this year.

