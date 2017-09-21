Commercial leases and developments for Sept. 22

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 1,425 square feet at 779 W. Shaw Ave. from The Powers Family to Omar Alghazali. Terri Giovacchini and Vince Roche were the agents.
Colliers International
▪ 15,406 square feet at 7101 W. Doe Ave., Suite B in Visalia from Avanti Inc. to Warehouse Goods LLC. Buk Wagner and Charlie Schuh were the agents in cooperation with Graham & Associates.
▪ 1,621 square feet at 642 Pollasky Ave., Suite 101 in Clovis from PSC Properties to State Center Adult Education Consortium. Zack Kaufman was the agent.
▪ 750 square feet at 4840 N. First St., Suite 110 from Fresno Holdings LLC to AngeliCare In-Home Companion Care. Brett Todd and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 4718 N. Bendel Ave., Suite 101 from Eric Stanfield to Maher Fateh. Nick Audino and Daniel Simon were the agents in cooperation with Bill Daly of Fortune Associates.
▪ 3,107 square feet of retail space at 325 Clovis Ave., Suites 105 and 106 in Clovis from Alberta Bringetto to Desiree Heckman. Craig Holdener and Troy McKenney were the agents in cooperation with Nico Gentile of Gentile Real Estate.
▪ 5,000-square-foot office/warehouse building at 4967 E. Lansing Way from Barbara Shapiro to Generitech. Ron Stoltenberg and Ethan Smith were the agents.
▪ 14,400-square-foot office/warehouse building at 5877 E. Brown Ave. from Michael & Lori Jackson, trustees to Osso Good LLC. Smith was the agent.
Mark Saito Company
▪ 1,200 square feet at 4548 N. First St. from 619 LLC to Metro PCS. Patrick Monreal was the agent.
▪ 2,633 square feet at 4560 N. First St. from 619 LLC to MaxFit Nutrition. Monreal was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Colliers International
▪ 11.32 acres at 2139 N. Brawley Ave. from the Horn Family Trust and the Gignoux Family Revocable Trust to Ningbo Henghou Industries. Brad Morris and Kaufman were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 80-unit apartment complex, Oak Knolls, at 4818 E. Clinton Ave. from Brian L. Brown to Melba Gauci. Dustin Ilic was the agent in cooperation with Brian Nelson of Colliers International – Sacramento.
Retail California
▪ 7,860 square feet of retail space at 815 Cecil Ave. in Delano from Sun and Yoon Park to TKO Properties Delano LLC. Nick Frechou was the agent representing the buyer in cooperation with Kevin Kang of Century 21, who represented the seller.
