Wyoming teacher training at risk of losing funding

Wyoming superintendent Jillian Balow says her hand is hovering over the panic button as proposed cuts to federal funding could have a direct negative impact on students' education.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xu3ZNP ) that the U.S. House passed a bill last week that entirely eliminated Title II funding from the federal education budget. Those funds in the past have trickled down to pay for professional development and teacher and leader training.
The U.S. Senate, meanwhile, maintained Title II funding. The two chambers will now meet to negotiate that difference.
The federal budget for Title II had been around $2 billion. The cut would annihilate that completely for the 2018 fiscal year. Wyoming received $9.7 million in those funds for the current school year and $10 million for 2016-17.
