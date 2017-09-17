The Board Room for Sept. 18

Announcements
▪ Members of North Fresno Rotary sent $2,730 to the North McCallem, Texas Rotary Club and $650 to the Shelter Box Foundation. The money is being collected by North McCallem Rotary in Texas as the central depository of Rotary Club funds and will be used to aid victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Shelter Boxes are temporary housing units suitable for those in need.
▪ The Fig Garden Rotary Club provided a grant of $1,050 to the Assistance League of Fresno and a grant of $4,778 to Break the Barriers.
▪ Johanson Transportation Service, a leading third-party supply chain solutions provider, announces that president and CEO Larry Johanson has been elected to the board of governors of the California State University, Fresno Foundation along with four other community leaders.
▪ The Fresno Sunrise Rotary Club announced the donation of $500 to Make-A-Wish of Central California.
Awards
▪ The Foundation at Fresno County Office of Education honored the following local leaders at a gala performance Sept. 16 at Fresno City College: Delbert Cederquist; education; Carol Chandler, agriculture; Yukari Thiesen, arts; and Margie Wright, athletics.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center has earned accolades from Healthgrades and Blue Shield and Blue Cross companies for successful outcomes of common gynecologic procedures and for the quality of care provided to women during and after childbirth. In addition, the hospital has been named a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care. Hospitals with this designation by Blue Cross and Blue Shield companies are shown to deliver improved safety and better health outcomes.
▪ San Joaquin College of Law announced the $9,000 Hugh Goodwin Bar Scholarship has been awarded to Lanae Oviedo. After she graduated from Fresno State with a Bachelor of Science in Criminology, Oviedo established the Tribal Expungement Assistance Program for members of the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians tribe.
▪ Karol Bourdet with Integrity First Financial Group has received the Five Star Mortgage Professional Award for 2017. She has been a recipient of this award for the last seven years.
▪ Interise announced that Carter & Co. Communications has been selected as the recipient for the 2017 Streetwise Summit Impact Award. The award recognizes an Interise alumni business owner who has demonstrated significant impact through the growth of the business and engagement in the community.
New Faces
▪ Catherine Amador has joined the Gates Law Group, where she will focus on probate and family law matters and related estate planning issues.
▪ Lisa Lewis has joined Kings County as the new behavioral health director. She is a licensed clinical psychologist and licensed marriage and family therapist who has held a number of clinical and management positions with the Tulare County Mental Health Department for the past 13 years.
▪ Fresno Chaffee Zoo officials announced Richard Treatch has been named chief financial officer. He comes to Fresno with over 30 years of business, accounting and leadership experience. He is a licensed CPA and has a doctorate in organizational leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University.
New Locations
▪ Dollar General’s newest store is at 41162 Road 128 in Orosi and offers area residents a convenient new place to shop.
Promotions
▪ HealthCare California has announced the appointment of Donna L. Aguilar, RN, as administrator and director of patient care services. She was previously clinical supervisor for the company and brings nearly 30 years of experience in the health care industry in senior administrative and clinical management.
▪ HealthCare California has announced the appointment of Haben Tewolde-Davis as chief operating officer. She was previously the company’s director of marketing and operations.
▪ Portfolio Advisors Inc., a local investment services firm, announced the promotion of Jessica Sanson to client services manager with responsibilities of operations, compliance and client services oversight.
▪ Leigh Burnside has been named the first female firm president of Dowling Aaron Incorporated. She is a distinguished attorney who has been at Dowling Aaron for 20 years and has won many awards in that time.
