Commercial leases and developments for Sept. 15

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 800 square feet of office space at 7257 N. Maple Ave., Suite 106 from Cedar Plaza Inc. to Robert C. Pauline. Scott Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,035 square feet of office space at 770 E. Shaw Ave, Suite 126 from JCM Farming to Advine Agency. Christensen was the agent.
▪ 1,920 square feet of retail space at 7274 N. Blackstone Ave. from John Coss to Unlimited R Us Inc. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 4,400-square-foot retail space at 2503 N. Blackstone Ave. from 2545 Blackstone LP to an undisclosed tenant. Daniel Simon was the agent.
Mark Saito Company
▪ 1,500 square feet on the northeast corner of First and Nees avenues from Sequoia Fresno Joint Venture to Chop Chop Poki. Patrick Monreal was the agent.
▪ 2,000 square feet on the northeast corner of First and Nees avenues from Sequoia Fresno Joint Venture to Kabab City. Monreal was the agent.
Cushman & Wakefield | Pacific Commercial
▪ 2,200 square feet at 195 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis from 195 West Shaw LLC to Book Mobile. Terri Giovacchini and Tony Cortopassi were the agents in cooperation with The Judah Group.
Commercial Retail
▪ 2,500 square feet at 3185 Willow Ave., Suites E and F in Clovis from Darlene Mock to Clovis Culinary Center. Kevin Grossman, Sam Bogdanovich, Nathan Negri and Jon Cox were the agents.
▪ 3,124 square feet at 392-294 Sierra St. in Kingsburg from George M. and Saly G. Vattadikunnel to Precision Rehabilitation. Bryan Cifranic was the agent in cooperation with Michael Arfsten of Retail California.
▪ 1,200 square feet at 1860 W. Lacey Ave. in Hanford from Centennial Capital LP to Boost Mobile. Doug Cords was the agent in cooperation with Giovacchini.
▪ 2,650 square feet at the northeast corner of Henderson and Prospect avenues in Porterville from Opus-Dean LLC to Habit Burger. Shane Anderson was the agent in cooperation with Nick Frechou of Retail California.
Retail California
▪ 900 square feet of retail space at 323 W. Olive Ave. in Madera from First Priority Funding LLC and White Lane Crossing LLC to Nelson Dehesa for a gift store. Arfsten was the agent.
▪ 1,019 square feet of retail space at 1610 Herndon Ave. in Clovis from Buchanan Crossroads LLC to Hamilton On for a nail salon. Arfsten was the agent.
▪ 1,600 square feet of retail space at 325 W. Olive Ave. in Madera from First Priority Funding LLC and White Lane Crossing LLC to Rubix Pizza. Arfsten was the agent.
▪ 1,800 square feet of retail space at 343 W. Olive Ave. in Madera from First Priority Funding and White Lane Crossing LLC to Taqueria Jalisco. Arfsten was the agent.
DEVELOPMENTS
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 10,000-square-foot office/warehouse space at 4658 E. Weathermaker Ave. in Fresno from Elia Investors LP to Dry Creek Investors LLC. Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Bill Daly of Fortune Associates.
▪ 30,000 square feet of industrial buildings at 711 S. Third St. in Chowchilla from Brake Parts Inc. to David and Cheryl Salter. Nick Audino was the agent.
Comments