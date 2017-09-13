Have you seen it? Realty Concepts christens three-story building in Old Town Clovis

More Videos 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know Pause 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 2:16 Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 5:46 Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 2:51 Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 1:08 Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 0:52 Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 2:29 Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Time-lapse shows construction of Realty Concepts building Old Town in Clovis Realty Concepts built a three-story multi-use building on Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis with offices on the top floors for Realtors, loan officers and other employees. The House of JuJu restaurant will operate on the first floor. Realty Concepts built a three-story multi-use building on Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis with offices on the top floors for Realtors, loan officers and other employees. The House of JuJu restaurant will operate on the first floor. BoNhia Lee The Fresno Bee

Realty Concepts built a three-story multi-use building on Pollasky Avenue in Old Town Clovis with offices on the top floors for Realtors, loan officers and other employees. The House of JuJu restaurant will operate on the first floor. BoNhia Lee The Fresno Bee