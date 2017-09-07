McClatchy stock shifting to NYSE American

McClatchy, publisher of The Fresno Bee and 29 other newspapers, announced that its Class A common stock listing will be transferred Sept. 12 from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American.
McClatchy’s Class A shares will continue to trade under the symbol “MNI.” McClatchy shares are expected to continue to trade on the NYSE until next week’s transfer.
The move marks a return to roots: When McClatchy first went public in February 1988, its shares were listed on the American Stock Exchange. Since that time, the NYSE purchased the American Stock Exchange, renamed it NYSE American, and adapted it for small- and medium-sized companies like McClatchy. There are more than 230 companies listed on NYSE American.
