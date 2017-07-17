Business

July 17, 2017 5:53 AM

Coroner IDs man killed at packaging plant; sets autopsy

The Associated Press
MOUNT JOY, Pa.

A coroner has released the name of a man killed at a Pennsylvania packaging plant.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni planned an autopsy Monday on the body of 47-year-old Robert Stauffer.

The Landisville man was killed at Phoenix Packaging in Mount Joy. Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency officials say he was reportedly trapped under a piece of lift equipment just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Mount Joy Fire Chief Philip Colvin says the lift device was part of a processing line. He says workers moved the device off the fallen worker before emergency crews arrived.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the company are investigating. The company hasn't commented on the incident.

Phoenix Packaging's website says the company makes cardboard boxes and other materials used for shipping and mailing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act 1:44

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act
Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects 1:36

Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

View More Video