July 16, 2017 11:45 AM

Unions wrapping up votes on labor concession package

The Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn.

Unionized state employees are wrapping up votes on a proposed labor concession agreement that's billed to deliver $1.5 billion in savings over the next two years.

The member unions of the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition are scheduled to be finished with the voting by late Monday. Results are expected to be presented Tuesday.

The concessions deal is considered crucial to balancing the state's budget, which is roughly $40 billion over two years and approximately $5 billion in deficit. State lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy were unable to agree upon a new plan before the fiscal year ended June 30. Malloy is currently running state government using his limited executive authority.

House Democrats are expected to meet privately on Tuesday to discuss the status of ongoing budget deliberations.

