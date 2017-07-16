President Donald Trump waves to spectators as he watches the third round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament from his observation booth, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J.
President Donald Trump waves to spectators as he watches the third round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament from his observation booth, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Seth Wenig AP Photo
President Donald Trump waves to spectators as he watches the third round of the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament from his observation booth, Saturday, July 15, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Business

July 16, 2017 8:46 AM

White House planning 'Made in America' week

The Associated Press
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey

The White House is dubbing the coming week "Made in America week" as it tries to break through the noise surrounding the Russia investigation and focus on issues that matter to President Donald Trump's base.

Director of media affairs Helen Aguirre Ferre tells reporters Sunday that the White House will be holding a "Made in America" product showcase Monday featuring products from all 50 states.

The president is also expected to issue a proclamation Wednesday on the importance of making goods in America.

Trump has pledged to bring back U.S. manufacturing jobs by scaling back regulations and renegotiating the country's trade deals.

But critics have accused him of hypocrisy because many of the products he has sold over the years were manufactured overseas.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act 1:44

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act
Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects 1:36

Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

View More Video