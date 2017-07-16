7.1 million Venezuelans vote in opposition referendum

Former presidents; Andres Pastrana of Colombia, left center; Laura Chinchilla of Costa Rica, right; Jorge Quiroga of Bolivia, back right; and Miguel Angel Rodriguez, back left, arrive at the international airport in Maiquetia, near Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 15, 2017. The former Latin America leaders arrived Saturday in support of Sunday’s symbolic referendum to reject the President Nicolas Maduro’s plans to rewrite the constitution. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo