Business

July 15, 2017 8:38 AM

2 Kentucky counties vote to increase hotel room tax

The Associated Press
COVINGTON, Ky.

Two Cincinnati suburbs in Kentucky have increased taxes on hotel rooms to help pay for an expansion of a convention center.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports governing bodies in Campbell and Kenton counties unanimously approved increases of 1 percent earlier this month. Boone County leaders are expected to consider a similar proposal.

The Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the increase will bring in an extra $1.2 million to $1.5 million per year. The money will be used to expand the 204,000-square-foot Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.

Visitors bureau CEO Eric Summe said since the convention center opened in 1998 it has hosted 2,500 events and directly supports 350 hospitality-related jobs.

The tax increase would not go away once the expansion is completed.

