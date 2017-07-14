Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. speaks to members of the media while walking in the hallways on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, July 13, 2017. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. plans to roll out the GOP's revised health care bill, pushing toward a showdown vote next week with opposition within the Republican ranks.
Business

July 14, 2017

Heller facing hot seat on GOP health care bill decision

By ERICA WERNER and ALISON NOON Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada is on the hot seat when it comes to the GOP's new health care bill.

Republicans can't afford to lose votes if they hope to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care program.

So pressure is being placed on senators like Heller to declare their allegiance on the bill.

If Heller supports the bill, he would likely be parting ways with Nevada's popular GOP Gov. Brian Sandoval in a state that did not support President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

But if he opposes the bill, conservative groups will likely come after them like they did earlier this year after he opposed the GOP's initial health care bill.

And Democrats plan to target his seat either way in next year's mid-term elections.

