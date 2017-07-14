Cuba's Raul Castro dismisses harsher US tone under Trump

FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Cuba's President Raul Castro listens to the playing of national hymns during his welcome ceremony at Miraflores presidential palace before the start of an emergency ALBA meeting in Caracas, Venezuela. Castro called President Donald Trump's new policy on Havana a setback for Cuba-U.S. relations on Friday, July 14, 2017, but said he was willing to continue normalizing ties on a basis of mutual respect. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo