Former US President Jimmy Carter out of hospital in Canada

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter shook the hands of every passenger on a flight headed to Washington from Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8. Video shared by passenger James Parker Sheffield shows the 92-year-old Carter making his way down the aisle. James Parker Sheffield via Storyful

