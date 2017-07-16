The Board Room for July 17

Announcements
▪ The Rotary Club of East Fresno announced its board members beginning July 1: John Horstmann, president; Marilyn Behringer, vice president; Anthony Troisi, secretary; Gary Dunn, treasurer; Donna Silva, president elect; and Rico Guerrero, president designee. Directors are Evan Nebeker, Tom Kane, Mike Firpo, Rick Ransom, Walt Whelan, Steve Winn and Sam Lucido.
▪ Valley Children’s Hospital is now recognized as one of the “most wired” healthcare networks by the American Hospital Association. The Most Wired Survey and Benchmarking Study recognizes hospitals and health systems for excellence in information technology, based on the organization’s achievements within an analytic structure.
▪ The Rotary Club of Fresno Sunrise announced its officers for the coming year: Dave Doyle, president; Robert Garcia, secretary; Philip Blohm, treasurer; Sandy Watkins, membership chairman; Mike Renberg, foundation chairman; Alan Uyemura, community service chairman; Larry Hopper, vocational projects chairman; Hymman Wood, international projects chairman; and Linda Hebert, public relations chairman.
▪ The Fresno Rotary Club announced its board members for the 2017-18 year: Maureen Lewis, president; D. Duane Oswald, vice president; Michele Cantwell-Copher, secretary; and Richard Herrinton, treasurer. Directors are: Sue Hendrickson-Castro, Phil Meyer, Rich Olsson, Lynne Pietz, Katie Rigby, Steve Royster, Todd Sheller, Patti Thornton, Michael Winton and Mel Yow Jr.
▪ Gentiva Hospice has been renamed Kindred Hospice to best reflect its participation in the nationwide Kindred Healthcare network of home health and hospice providers, nursing and rehabilitation centers and long-term acute care hospitals. Management, ownership and staff have not changed.
▪ The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp, the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank, announced that required regulatory approval has been received by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and California Department of Business Oversight authorizing Central Valley Community Bancorp to acquire Folsom Lake Bank. The transaction is expected to be completed on Oct. 1, 2017 and the Folsom Lake Bank name change to Central Valley Community Bank will also be effective as of that date.
▪ Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate GoldLeaf, owned by Anthony Hageman, announced the acquisition of The W Group as a step toward expanding its services in Fresno and surrounding communities. The group specializes in new home sales, relocations, investors and first-time buyers.
Awards
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced nurses Kristin Bergstrom and Amarjit Dosanjh are the most recent winners of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses. The award is part of a nationwide program that rewards and celebrates extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by bedside nurses.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center announced Dee Dee Shaw and Youa Vang as the most recent winners of the Going the Extra Mile award. The award honors colleagues who provide outstanding customer service, deliver exceptional patient care and demonstrate the Saint Agnes mission and core values.
▪ Richard C. Conway, managing partner of Kahn, Soares & Conway LLP’s Hanford office, has been selected as a Northern California Super Lawyer for 2017 by Super Lawyers. This is the sixth consecutive year Conway has achieved the Super Lawyer designation, an honor reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice.
▪ Saint Agnes Medical Center, in partnership with ABC30, announced this month’s Spirit of Women award recipient, Skye Kelly. Kelly is founder of Heal One World, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping people from all walks of life achieve optimal health, regardless of their financial circumstances using a combination of preventative care and alternative treatments like yoga, tai chi and meditation.
Donations
▪ The East Fresno Kiwanis Foundation donated $4,000 to the Arc of Fresno and Madera Counties, Loehen Center to create a raised garden for their special needs adults to learn gardening and vegetable growing skills. The Arc serves over 650 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in eight centers.
▪ Wienerschnitzel and the Roc Solid Foundation will donate three play sets to three children who are battling cancer July 21-23. The sets will be designed specifically for their needs.
▪ The Rotary Club of East Fresno made $21,000 in donations to 12 local organizations during the year. Twelve local high school seniors were awarded $18,000 in scholarships.
▪ The Rotary Club of Fresno Foundation donated $50,000 to the Poverello House for its Raise the Roof campaign; $5,557.63 to CASA of Fresno and Madera Counties for a server upgrade; and $1,954 to Kepler Neighborhood School in support of a new science lab.
New Faces
▪ Realty Concepts added Rachelle Jansen, Kat Hargrove and Emily Hutchings-Jordan in the Fresno office.
New Locations
▪ Valley Health Team opened the Central Fresno Community Health Center at 4711 W. Ashlan Ave. The office is now accepting new patients and walk-ins.
▪ United Health Centers has started a family medicine residency program with UCSF in a community residency pathway at the Parlier health center at 650 S. Zediker Ave. The pathway program is for first-year postgraduate residents and will be overseen by Dr. Juan Ruvalcaba, who has been the residency faculty adviser for 14 years.
