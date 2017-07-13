Commercial leases and developments for July 14

COMMERCIAL LEASES
Colliers International
▪ 2,940 square feet at 1568 E. Champlain Drive in Fresno from Carlulu V LLC to Amgkor Asian Bistro. Bobby Fena and Nick Rendino were the agents in cooperation with Mike Mele of Commercial West Associates.
▪ 15,833 square feet at 3151 N. Millbrook Ave. in Fresno from Heritage Centre LLC to the County of Fresno. Brian Decker was the agent.
▪ 1,224 square feet at 3631 W. Shaw Ave. in Fresno from Shaw Marketplace Pak LLC to Clinica Sierra Vista. Ted Fellner and Brett Todd were the agents in cooperation with Retail California.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 1,264-square-foot retail space at 7771 N. First St. in Fresno from J&D Properties to Celina Gomez. Troy McKenney and Craig Holdener were the agents.
▪ 1,795-square-foot office space at 9493 N. Fort Washington Road, Suite 103 in Fresno from River View to Sequoia Surgical. Phil Souza, Jeremy Reed and Jessica Young were the agents in cooperation with Brett Fugman of Fortune Associates.
▪ 3,750-square-foot warehouse space at 2595 N. Miami Ave. in Fresno from Cookland Company to ESP Surveying, Inc. Nick Audino was the agent in cooperation with Fred Polanco of Century 21 Commercial.
▪ 4,000-square-foot warehouse lease renewal at 2567 S. Sarah St. in Fresno from Jensen Sarah Properties LLC to Shields Harper & Co. Lou Ginise was the agent.
▪ 5,000-square-foot industrial space at 3802 W. Ashcroft Ave. in Fresno from Mike & Tara Pickett to AU Auto Repair Inc. Daniel Simon was the agent.
▪ 5,700-square-foot retail space at 4323 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno from Miyake Family Partnership to The Camp Transformation Center. McKenney and Holdener were the agents.
▪ 8,543-square-foot office space at 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 400 in Fresno from Fig Garden Offices LLC to Sagaser, Watkins & Weiland PC. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Robert Ellis Leasing & Investments and Scott Buchanan of Colliers International.
▪ 12,336-square-foot warehouse space at 2370 N. Clovis Ave. in Fresno from Steven W. Clark to Galleher Corporation. Audino was the agent in cooperation with Buk Wagner of Colliers International.
▪ 13,641-square-foot office space at 5260 N. Palm Ave., in Fresno from Fig Garden Offices LLC to Administrative Solutions Inc. Souza, Reed and Young were the agents in cooperation with Robert Ellis Leasing & Investments.
▪ 16,800-square-foot industrial space at 5405 E. Home Ave. in Fresno from Central Valley Partners, dba Liberty Associates, to Dal-Tile Distribution Inc. dba American Olean/American Mirazzi Tile. Ginise was the agent in cooperation with James Griffin of Cushman & Wakefield.
DEVELOPMENTS
RC Commercial
▪ 160 acres of open land in Firebaugh from Lawrence Martinelli to Little Green Nut LLC. Derek Feramisco and Jon Semper were the agents representing the seller and Greg Kusch of Valley Land & Investment was the agent representing the buyer.
▪ 7,162-square-foot office building at 657-677 Scott Ave. in Clovis from RFM Properties LLC to Gilda A. Hudson Trust. Feramisco and Semper were the agents representing the seller and Jeff Lauritzen was the agent representing the buyer.
Colliers International
▪ 2.74 acres on Highway 41 at Road 209 in Madera from Golden Valley Commercial Properties LLC to JBH Doaba Inc. Chad McCardell was the agent in cooperation with Realty Concepts.
▪ 8,868 square feet at 4220 Figarden Drive in Fresno from Kimberlite Corporation to J3 Properties – Fig Garden Loop LLC. Buchanan and Beau Plumlee were the agents.
Newmark Grubb Pearson Commercial
▪ 10,400-square-foot office building at 334 W. Shaw Ave. in Clovis from JCM Farming Inc. to an undisclosed buyer. Souza, Reed, Young and Brett Visintainer were the agents.
▪ 25,417-square-foot industrial/warehouse facility at 2949 E. Townsend Ave. in Fresno from Richtel Family Trust to Gusmer Enterprises Inc. Ginise was the agent.
