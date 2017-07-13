State, local officials to now focus on ways to improve rails

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo, an Amtrak Acela train travels through Old Lyme, Conn. The Federal Railroad Administration dropped the proposal from the latest version a master plan, released Wednesday, July 12, 2017, to rebuild the congested Northeast Corridor between Boston and Washington, D.C., over the next 30 years. The federal government is rethinking the construction of new high-speed railroad tracks through parts of Connecticut and Rhode Island after complaints that the project would devastate neighborhoods, marshlands and tourist attractions. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo