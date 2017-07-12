New hotel coming to northeast Fresno

A new hotel in northeast Fresno will break ground Monday, eventually offering a convenient location for those wanting to stay near the River Park shopping area or Woodward Park.
The first Hyatt Place in Fresno is expected to open in 2019.
Hyatt Place, according to a company website, offers spacious guestrooms with separate sleeping and living areas. Amenities include free wi-fi, complimentary breakfast and lots of seating in the lobby area.
The local hotel will be at 7345 N. Fresno St., just south of Alluvial Avenue and east of Highway 41.
The 130,000-square foot facility will have 124 rooms, a pool, Jacuzzi and gym, according to the developers.
It also will be the only hotel in north Fresno with an in-house restaurant, Gaurav Deep Sethi, vice president of acquisitions and development for Carlsbad-based Sethi Management Inc., told the Business Journal.
It will probably be the nicest hotel in the Valley.
Sethi predicts: “It will probably be the nicest hotel in the Valley.”
Upon its completion, Hyatt Place could come in handy for out-of-towners attending events such as the annual CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park or for visiting relatives who prefer to be near River Park shopping.
Restaurants and entertainment in the area include Dave & Buster’s, along Fresno Street between Friant Road and Nees Avenue.
The new hotel is expected to create 40 jobs and generate millions of dollars in taxes for Fresno.
