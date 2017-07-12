Business

July 12, 2017 12:55 PM

PG&E starts work on new service center in Lemoore

By Tim Sheehan

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will break ground Thursday on a new service center and warehouse in Lemoore, eventually consolidating two existing centers in that city and Coalinga.

The 13,000-square-foot center will serve as the facility from which crews respond to outages and other service needs in Kings County. Approximately 30 people now divided between the older Lemoore and Coalinga centers will be based at the new one. It is being built on a 15-acre site at 1495 Enterprise Drive, near Highways 41 and 198, allowing plenty of yard space for service vehicles and storage of materials.

PG&E is designing the building with the goal of achieving LEED Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED stands for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, with a rating system of points awarded for incorporating features for energy efficiency and environmental awareness in construction projects.

