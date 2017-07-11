Business

July 11, 2017 2:28 AM

Snyder, House speaker to discuss job-creation incentives

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Gov. Rick Snyder and a legislative leader plan to meet in an attempt to resolve differences related to proposed tax incentives designed to boost large-scale business expansions in Michigan.

Snyder and House Speaker Tom Leonard — both Republicans — will discuss the "Good Jobs" legislation. Tuesday. The private meeting comes a day before lawmakers hold a rare voting session amid a summer recess.

Snyder is pushing for approval of the bills, especially as Michigan vies to be the site of a U.S. plant planned by Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.

Leonard canceled a vote three weeks ago.

He's concerned Snyder agreed to scuttle Republicans' labor union-related legislation in exchange for Democrats' support for the tax breaks. Snyder says it makes sense for him to negotiate with Republicans and Democrats on bills.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act 1:44

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act
Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects 1:36

Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

View More Video