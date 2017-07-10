Business

July 10, 2017 6:41 PM

FAA facility evacuation prompts delays at 3 DC-area airports

The Associated Press
LEESBURG, Va.

Flights into and out of three airports in the Washington region were affected by a construction-related evacuation at a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Virginia.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Reagan National Airport were all impacted, with flights halted for several hours.

The FAA said in a statement that a facility in Leesburg, Virginia, that handles high altitude flights over the area was evacuated about 6:40 p.m. Monday because of fumes from construction work.

The FAA says that as a result of the evacuation, the facility stopped accepting new flights to handle and handed off airborne flights to other facilities. The FAA said in a statement around 9:15 p.m. that officials have been cleared to send people back into the building and that air traffic controllers would resume operations at the facility again soon.

