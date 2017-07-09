Business

July 09, 2017 9:09 PM

Last day arrives for Wolf to act on $32B spending bill

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

It looks increasingly unlikely that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf will have funding legislation on his desk before he must decide on a nearly $32 billion spending bill.

At midnight Monday, the spending bill becomes law without Wolf's signature. Before then, Wolf can sign it, veto it or strike out some of the spending. There was no agreement late Sunday night, the ninth day of a budget stalemate between Wolf and leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities.

Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman says the sides are about $200 million apart on a roughly $2.2 billion revenue package to patch up state government's tattered finances.

It'll lean heavily on borrowing, but Wolf is seeking more in tax increases to avoid another credit downgrade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act 1:44

Senator Kamala Harris tours Fowler Packing Co. and talks about the Agricultural Worker Program Act
Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects 1:36

Drone over AT&T tower in Friant one day will help engineers spot equipment defects
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor

View More Video